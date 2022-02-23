Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, announced on Tuesday that it would soon open the hypermarket located within its mixed-use Umm Al Quwain Coop Residential and Commercial project, in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

The announcement was made during the handover of hypermarket functions and equipment by Union Coop’s Administrative Affairs department, the consumer cooperative said in a press statement.

The project includes hypermarket, 30 shops, parking, two residential floors, a gym and a rooftop swimming pool, according to the statement.

In May 2020, Zawya Projects had reported that the Coop had reduced the project’s total cost by 11 percent by changing the contractor.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022