UK-based mobile power and cooling solutions provider Aggreko announced on Monday that it has completed commissioning of the Middle East's largest flare gas to power project to date in Kurdistan, Iraq.



The company said in a statement that it would operate and maintain the 165-megawatt (MW) modular plant, situated near the Sarqala Field, Garmain block in South East Kurdistan, for four years.



The Sarqala field is operated by the Middle East subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom Neft.



The statement said the plant would use approximately 40 million square cubic feet (SCF) per day of associated petroleum gas (APG) from the Saqala Field, saving 840 tonnes of CO2 per day and cutting flaring by a third.



Built using 192 MW of modular gas generators, the plant can easily be scaled up or down in response to changing gas volumes.



The statement said Aggreko also delivered a new 6km gathering pipeline to transport the APG to the power plant and upgraded 7km of 33 kV and 33km of 132 kV overhead cables to new high tensile low sage (HTLS) conductors for the local distribution grid to handle the new power plant's full output.



The project was delivered throughout 2020-2021 against the backdrop of the pandemic in collaboration with Kurdistan's Ministry of National Resources (MNR) and Ministry of Electricity.



Ahmed Mufti, Kurdistan Regional Government's Deputy Minister of Natural Resources (MNR), said: "We worked with Aggreko to provide a creative solution to convert flare gas to power in a way that directly benefits the local population and the region in general, while creating a positive environmental impact and improving air quality."



Phil Burns, Managing Director for Aggreko Middle East, added: "Kurdistan's Regional Government has been forward-thinking in looking for ways to capture and convert gas that would otherwise be flared, to unlock production and power the local economy. We are extremely proud to have worked with the Ministries to deliver the Middle East's largest flare gas to power project to date while upgrading the local infrastructure to the lasting benefit of the community and businesses it serves."



In April 2021, Gazpromneft Middle East announced that it had commissioned the fourth well at the Sarqala field, which will take the daily production at the field to more than 33,000 barrels per day.



