ABU DHABI: Saud Abu Alshawareb is the Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, stated that the positive indicators achieved by Dubai Industrial City during the early months of 2025 signal an exceptional year ahead in terms of growth and attracting more investors to the industrial sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the “Make it in the Emirates”, he added that Dubai Industrial City recorded strong growth indicators since the beginning of 2024. The number of operating companies increased by more than 10%, surpassing 1,100 companies by the end of the year. Additionally, the number of factories entering production rose by more than 16%, exceeding 350 factories, reflecting the emirate's appeal as a prime destination for industrial investments and contributing to the increase in the industrial gross domestic product (GDP).

Regarding the food and beverage sector, he noted that the city announced at the beginning of the year that it attracted investments exceeding AED350 million during 2024 alone. This highlights its status as a vital hub for this strategic sector, which is experiencing growing demand both locally and regionally.

As for the direction of new investments, he explained that the city is currently witnessing a diverse flow of investments that include infrastructure development, construction of power stations, expansion of workers’ accommodations, and the offering of new industrial plots. He pointed out that distinctive initiatives in this area will be announced soon.

He emphasised Dubai Industrial City’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s efforts in localising industry by providing an integrated and sustainable business environment that enhances the industrial sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP.