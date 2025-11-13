Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Executive Chairman of Investments and Partnerships at the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), revealed that a wide range of US companies have chosen the authority’s economic zones — Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Dubai CommerCity — as their base for regional operations.

He said these companies represent around 3.4 percent of the total number of firms operating within DIEZ, with more than 112 US companies currently registered.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York, Al Matrooshi said US companies operate across diverse sectors including aviation, logistics, specialised consulting, technology, and future industries. They include major global names such as BOEING, FEDEX, ABBOTT, DHL, and Coca Cola, among others.

Regarding DIEZ’s plans to launch incentives or agreements to facilitate the entry of US companies into the UAE market, Al Matrooshi affirmed that DIEZ continues to enhance the quality of services offered to businesses, investors, and companies through its strategy to elevate performance and efficiency.

He said the authority is focused on creating new and diverse economic opportunities and ensuring ease of establishing and operating businesses, strengthening readiness for the future and keeping pace with rapid transformations across various sectors.

He emphasised that integration among DIEZ’s economic zones is a key factor in enhancing their role in supporting the national economy and building a system that serves all strategic sectors while boosting Dubai’s competitiveness.

Al Matrooshi noted that the authority regularly launches initiatives and programmes that offer economic and investment incentives to companies operating within its zones, including US companies, which remain an essential part of the free zone’s business ecosystem. He said DIEZ is committed to building high-value partnerships that benefit the business community and entrepreneurs, and always welcomes parties interested in agreements that enhance its integrated system.

He added that the UAE and Dubai continue to achieve major milestones in attracting foreign investment and capital across a wide range of strategic sectors despite global economic volatility, a testament to the emirate’s strong economic foundations. DIEZ’s zones, he noted, play an important role as a key contributor to Dubai’s non-oil economy.

Al Matrooshi highlighted that economic and free zones contributed around 67 percent of Dubai’s total foreign direct investment, equivalent to AED298 billion in 2023 according to Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment estimates. This, he said, underscores the importance of these zones as a fundamental pillar of sustainable growth, competitiveness, ease of doing business, and the adoption of advanced technologies.