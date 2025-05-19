Muscat: Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP), the exclusive procurer of power and water in the Sultanate of Oman, has named seven qualified applicants to participate in a tender for the development of two major Independent Power Projects (IPPs) – Misfah IPP and Duqm IPP – which represent a significant step in securing the Sultanate of Oman’s future energy needs.

Total investment in the IPPs, with a combined generation capacity of 2400 MW, is estimated at RO 880 million.

A total of 12 Statements of Qualification were received from international companies. Following a thorough evaluation process, 7 applicants have been successfully qualified to participate in the upcoming tender.

They are: ACWA Power Company, Korea Western Power Co Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Nebras Power, Sembcorp, Utilities Pte, Shenzhen Energy Group, and Sumitomo Corporation.

These qualified bidders come from a variety of countries, notablyKSA, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, India, South Korea, Japan, Qatar, Singapore and China.

Ahmed bin Salim bin Mohammed al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement, stated:“The announcement of Misfah and Duqm Independent Power Projects marks a key milestone in advancing the Sultanate of Oman’s energy infrastructure. These strategic projects will significantly enhance the reliability and security of electricity supply in Muscat and Al Wusta Governorates, supporting the growing demand for power and contributing to economic development in Sultanate of Oman.

The strong interest from globally recognized developers reflects international confidence in Sultanate of Oman’s energy sector and Nama PWP’s transparent and competitive procurement framework.

These projects also reaffirm our commitment to delivering sustainable and efficient power solutions,” Al Abri added.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

