Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) is expected to award the design and consultancy study contract for its estimated $400 million Logistics Cities project spanning Doha, Shuwaikh and Mina Abdullah ports by the first quarter of 2022, two sources aware of the project details said.

The first source said commercial bids have been submitted by Gulf Consulting Engineers House, SMEC International, Dar Al Handasah Consultants (Shair & Partners), Dar Al Soor Engineering Consultants, House of the Arab Office for Engineering Consultation and Proyapi Engineering Consultancy.

“The bid evaluation is currently ongoing with the contract award expected by the middle of first quarter of 2021,” the source said.

He said a total of seven bidders, which included the aforementioned, were prequalified for the tender.

KPA has several storage areas located outside the three ports totalling 1,887,355 square metres (sqm), the second source said. These include:

270,000 sqm located south-east of Doha port

300,000 sqm in south-west of Doha port

A total area of 317,355 sqm (South of Jamal Abdul Nasser St) in Shuwaikh

Total area of 1,000,000 sqm (close to King Fahad Bin Abdul-Aziz highway) in Mina Abdullah.

The project’s scope also includes smart ports, solar-powered warehouses, measuring stations, waste handling management systems, packaging, collection, transportation, recycling facilities and associated utility works, and also developing part of the areas for entertainment and tourism with malls, restaurants, food courts, cafes, stores and offices.



The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, the second source concluded.



