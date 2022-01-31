(Details about the number of units and project completion timeline added in Lines 3 and 4)

Egyptian developer Dominar Development has launched a mixed-use tower in the New Administrative Capital's financial district at an investment of about 500 million Egyptian pounds ($32 million).

Company CEO Sherif Khattab told Zawya Projects that the Three Square Business Tower would be developed on a 5,100 square metre plot in NAC's financial district.

He said the project consists of three 7-storey buildings housing 370 units.

The project would be delivered in three years, Khattab said, adding that thb company is awaiting license to start construction.

YBA Architects is the main consultant while Enova will provide facility management services, the developer said in a related statement.

