UAE-based Arada, the developer of Sharjah’s largest mixed-use community Aljada, announced on Monday the launch of Nasaq District, a cluster of three upscale apartment buildings located within the 24-billion-dirham ($6.5 billion) master plan.

The District, which will contain 384 units in total, is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, Arada said in a press statement.

The company said around 6,000 units are currently under construction at the Aljada jobsite.

Earlier in February, Zawya Projects had reported that Arada is planning more contract awards in 2022 following the award of a 322-million UAE dirham ($88 million) construction contract for eight Tiraz apartment buildings located in the Naseej District of Aljada.

