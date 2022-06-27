The US PetroTel Company has won an oil consultancy contract in Kuwait with a value of around 8.99 million dinars ($30million), a newspaper said on Monday.

The firm was among five companies which had bidden for a contract tendered by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the OPEC member’s upstream oil operations, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

The other bidders are Oman-based Target Oilfield Services, France’s Beicip-Franlab as well as Halliburton and Robertson Energy of the US, it said, quoting KOC sources.

“KOC is planning to sign the contract with PetroTel after it submitted the lowest bid…the contract includes providing technical consultancy in oil and gas to KOC,” it added.

It noted that the value of bids submitted by the other companies ranged between 9.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($30.7 million) and 9.9 million dinars (32.67 million).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

