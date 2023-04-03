Muscat: Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company, OQ8, have announced the start of the trial operation for the crude oil distillation unit at Duqm Refinery. This step paves the way for operational readiness for all Duqm Refinery units, the most significant investment project in the refining and petrochemical industries sector.

The refinery has a capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, with its design based on a hydrocracking unit and a petroleum coke unit. It will produce liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, jet fuel, diesel, sulphur, and petroleum coke upon operation.

Hilal bin Ali Al Kharusi, CEO of the Commercial, Refining and Petrochemical Sector at OQ and Chairman of OQ8's Board, stated that the trial operation of Duqm Refinery is a development that moves forward according to the set plan. The trial operation goes through several phases before reaching maximum capacity, followed by commercial operation, which is expected by the end of this year.

He added that all support units in the project, which has reached a completion rate of 97.5%, have been operated, taking into account the priority of safe operation for all units. He continued, "The company has carried out several exercises to evaluate the efficiency of the integrated emergency response plan, the emergency handling system, in addition to evaluating fire-fighting, rescue, containment of hazardous materials, and the followed security procedures."

Al Kharusi explained that the trial operation coincides with the progress made in the Ras Markaz Crude Oil Storage project - one of OQ's projects - which has completed the main construction works of its first phase and successfully received two crude oil ships. Additionally, Marafiq - a subsidiary of OQ and Thai Gulf Energy Development has completed the power and water station. This station will provide 326 megawatts of electricity and 36,000 cubic meters of industrial water daily, supplying energy and water to the Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries (OQ8) as well as the Oman Tank Terminal Company (OTTCO). He affirmed that these projects are interconnected, and their completion represents a positive development and a significant step in enhancing investments in the Duqm Special Economic Zone.

Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries is a joint venture between OQ Group and Kuwait Petroleum International.