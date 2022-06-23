The oil and gas sector is a key contributor in Bahrain’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

This was emphasised by the Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, as he met yesterday with the Chief Executive Officer of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, at Gudaibiya Palace.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister emphasised the importance of building on the progress achieved within the Kingdom’s oil and gas sector, by strengthening public-private partnerships and deploying initiatives that reposition the economy as a smart oil-economy to achieve quality opportunities and long-term sustainable growth.

HRH Prince Salman commended the efforts of the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and Chairman of the Oil and Gas Holding Company B.S.C (Nogaholding), HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in supporting the sector’s growth and its contribution to the Kingdom’s development.

Latest developments in the oil and gas sector at the regional and international levels were also discussed. HH Shaikh Nasser, the Minister of Finance and National Economy, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the Minister of Oil and Environment, Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dina, also attended the meeting.

