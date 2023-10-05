A consortium of Italy’s Saipem and the UAE’s National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), have signed a letter of award agreement with ADNOC for a new contract related to the Hail and Ghasha Development Project – Package 1.

Saipem’s share of the contract amounts to around $4.1 billion, the Italian engineering giant said in a press statement on Thursday, 5 October.

Location of the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE

The project scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of four drilling centres and one processing plant to be built on artificial islands, as well as various offshore structures and more than 300 km of subsea pipelines.

The statement said ‘Saipem will leverage on its state-of-the-art shallow water offshore vessels, its advanced welding technology for corrosion resistant materials, as well as its renowned engineering expertise. Furthermore, Saipem will work with ADNOC to continue the project's focus on biodiversity and responsible environmental stewardship.

Saipem’s presence in Abu Dhabi includes an Engineering and Project Execution Centre, as well as a new Offshore Logistic base in Zayed Port

Hail and Ghasha Development Project is aimed at developing the resources of the Hail and Ghasha natural gas fields, located offshore Abu Dhabi.

(Edited by Anoop Menon)

