GWC, a Qatari logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has signed an agreement with France’s Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) to form a strategic partnership to support offshore energy services.



Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will combine their expertise, resources and networks to jointly pursue ship-owning ventures. The partnership aims to drive growth, capitalise on emerging market trends in the MENA region.



“GWC takes every action to enable oil and gas operations in Qatar, both onshore and offshore. From day one, our focus has been world-class performance, a long-term relationship approach, innovation, ethics and strong human capital,” said Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC.



GWC’s logistics infrastructure spans more than four million square metres, with its new subsidiary, GWC Energy Services, supporting Qatar’s energy expansion plans. Through its North Field Expansion, Qatar plans to increase production capacity by 50 percent by 2027 to fulfil a global surge in energy demand.

