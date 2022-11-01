Saudi Aramco’s Haradh and Hawiyah conventional gas compression projects are likely to come on stream by year-end and go full capacity in 2023, the oil major confirmed in its nine-month 2022 results statement.

The Hawiyah gas plant expansion, part of the Haradh gas increment programme, has started pre-commissioning activities and is expected to be on stream in 2023, the statement noted, adding that it will provide additional facilities to process 1,070 million standard cubic feet of raw sweet gas every day to meet the Kingdom’s energy demand.

According to the statement, Aramco’s upstream capital expenditure for the first nine months of 2022 stood at 76.77 billion Saudi riyals ($20.47 billion), an increase of 15.9 percent, compared to 66.26 billion riyals ($17,671) for the same period in 2021. This was principally attributable to drilling activities related to increasing crude oil maximum sustainable capacity, development of crude oil increments, and gas projects, the statement said.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)