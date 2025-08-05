DHAHRAN — The Eastern Province Municipality has unveiled the first advanced aesthetic model for a gas refilling station in Dhahran, aimed at enhancing the city’s urban landscape, improving service quality, and providing a safer, more comfortable environment for residents and visitors.



The new model features a redesigned exterior façade along with upgraded surrounding areas, using modern materials that align with the city’s architectural identity.



Part of a wider initiative to modernize service facilities, the project integrates aesthetic elements into public infrastructure to improve user experience, raise safety standards, and transform essential public service points such as gas refilling outlets into fully integrated urban spaces that reflect the city’s growth and the quality of its public environment.



The municipality said it plans to roll out the model to similar locations in the future as part of a comprehensive plan to upgrade the city’s infrastructure in line with residents’ expectations and to deliver services that meet the highest standards.

