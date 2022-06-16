Saudi Aramco provided updates on its ongoing and planned gas projects in its 2021 Annual Report. Key takeaways included:

• The Hawiyah Unayzah reservoir gas storage programme: The project is approaching the final engineering design phase, and procurement and construction activities continue to progress. The programme is designed to provide up to 2.0 bscfd (billion standard cubic feet per day) of gas for reintroduction into the MGS (Master Gas System) by 2024.

• The Hawiyah Gas Plant expansion: The project, which forms part of the Haradh Gas increment programme, is in advanced stage of construction. The Annual Report said the project was expected to be on-stream in 2022, but Aramco’s first quarter 2022 financial statement said the date has been pushed to 2023.

• The Hawiyah and Haradh compression projects: Both projects are in the later stages of completion, and due to come on-stream by the end of 2022 adding 1.3 bscfd of raw gas.

• Tanajib Gas Plant: Construction continues at the project, which forms part of the Marjan development programme. Once completed, it will add 2.5 bscfd of additional processing capacity from Marjan, Safaniyah and Zuluf fields. The project is expected to be on-stream by 2025.

