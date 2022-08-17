Saudi Aramco’s Haradh and Hawiyah conventional gas compression projects will come on stream by year-end, the oil major said in its first half 2022 results presentation.

It said the Hawiyah gas plant expansion project, which forms part of the Haradh Gas increment programme, would be ready in 2023. It is slated to provide additional gas processing facilities to process 1,070 million standard cubic feet of raw sweet gas per day to meet the Kingdom’s energy demand.

Construction at the Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage is in an advanced stage, with the injection phase nearing completion. The programme will provide up to 2 billion standard cubic feet per day of natural gas for reintroduction into the Master Gas System by 2024.

The Jafurah gas plant, which is the largest unconventional non-associated gas field in the Kingdom, is on track, the company said in its presentation. According to Aramco’s website, it has an estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of rich raw gas.

The Tadawul-listed company said that Pengerang Refining & Petrochemical (PrefChem), a strategic venture between Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) and Aramco, has commenced operations.

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO), a joint venture between Aramco, North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group, will develop a liquids-to-chemicals (LTC2) complex in China.

Additionally, the world’s largest oil producer is targeting up to 11 million tonnes per annum of blue ammonia production by 2030. In 2020, it sent a pilot shipment of blue ammonia to Japan to demonstrate that the fuel could be exported.

