Kuwait - The Higher Purchasing Committee at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries announced the awarding of an international limited tender to a private firm. This is in response to the request of Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC).

The contract covers the supply of 40,000 iron liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders -- 25 kilograms each and 5,000 iron LPG cylinders (five kilograms each), all equipped with valves.

These units are the Umm Al- Aish and Al-Shuaiba LPG filling stations and were secured at a bid price of $5.6 million.

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