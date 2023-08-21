Kuwait has awarded a contract to a local company for oil storage tank maintenance worth around 13 million Kuwaiti dinars ($43 million), the firm said on Monday.

In a disclosure statement on Kuwait’s bourse, the Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) said the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), the Gulf emirate’s top tendering authority, has approved the contract awarding.

HEISCO said in its brief statement that the project was awarded by the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the OPEC member’s upstream industry.

The project involves providing “maintenance services for storage tanks at KOC facilities, the Company said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

