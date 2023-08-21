OPEC member Kuwait intends to award two oil maintenance contracts with a combined value of around $158 million, a local newspaper said on Monday.

The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) approved the awarding of one project at the request of the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) but postponed a decision on the other contract, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted KNPC sources as saying the awarded deal involves providing maintenance services for oil storage tanks managed by the Kuwait Oil Company with a value of around 13 million Kuwaiti dinars ($43 million).

The report also said KNPC requested the awarding of a contract for maintenance of control systems at Mina Abdullah Oil Refinery with a value of KWD34.86 million ($115 million) but that CAPT deferred a decision for further study of the project.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.