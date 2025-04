KUWAIT: The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 44 cents to USD 78.43 per barrel on Tuesday as oppose to USD 77.99 pb last Friday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate at the global markets had decreased by 28 cents for each benchmarks, settling them respectively at USD 74.49 pb and USD 71.20 pb.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).