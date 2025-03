KUWAIT: The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by four cents to USD 77.40 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to USD 77.36 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.

At global markets, the price of the Brent crude rose by 77 cents to USD 73.79 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate went up by 65 cents to USD 69.65 pb.

