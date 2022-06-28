State-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) awarded contracts worth around 92.5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($305 million) in May as part of its ongoing capacity expansion plans, a newspaper in the OPEC member said on Tuesday.

The largest projects last month were bagged by the Kuwait-based Combined Group Contracting Company, with a total value of nearly 36.6 million dinars ($120.6 million), the Arabic language daily Alanba said, citing KOC sources.

One of the key contracts awarded to that firm involved repair and maintenance services for gas pipelines in KOC’s production areas, the paper said.

Another large contract was won by Kuwait’s Stork Company for Mechanical Services and Maintenance with a value of 14.4 million dinars ($47.5 million), the report added.

