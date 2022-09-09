Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Gas and Condensate Network project in East Kuwait by the first quarter 2023.

“The EPC contract is expected to be awarded by first week of January 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects

He said the tender was issued on 29 May 2022 with an extended bid submission deadline of 27 September 2022.

A second source told Zawya Projects that 12 companies were prequalified for the project.

He said the main contract tender was reissued in May 2022 after the previous tender, issued in October 2017, was cancelled in January 2018. The source didn’t disclose the reasons for the cancellation.

The project’s scope of work involves an upgradation of gas and condensate network, civil works and pipelines in East Kuwait.

The second source estimated the project value at $80 million, adding that completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2025.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)