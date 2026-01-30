Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to develop an oil flowlines network and associated infrastructure works in the first quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details said.

The tender was released on 1 June 2025, with bid submissions initially due on 23 September 2025 before being postponed to 21 October 2025.

“The contract award is expected in February 2026,” the source said, adding that project completion is targeted for the third quarter of 2028

According to tender documents, the scope includes construction of oil flowlines and related infrastructure to support KOC’s upstream operations.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.