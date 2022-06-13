Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the main construction contract for its project for Upgradation of Gas and Condensate Network in East Kuwait Area 2 by the fourth quarter of 2022

“The main contract tender was issued on 29 May 2022 with bid submission scheduled on 30 August 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded early fourth quarter 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves an upgradation of gas and condensate network, civil works and pipeline network.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $75 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)