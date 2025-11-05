A surge in domestic fuel production following the completion of most refining projects has allowed Iraq to stop imports of several types of fuel, local media reports.

Shafaq News Agency said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani has instructed the competent authorities to halt imports of gasoline, kerosene, and diesel after the country achieved self-sufficiency.

“The directive by the Prime Minister instructs the Oil Ministry to regulate domestic consumption and direct surplus output toward exports,” the agency reported, adding that this move follows three years of intensive efforts to expand refining capacity under the government’s energy independence plan.

Al-Sudani had earlier described the step as part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imports, with annual savings estimated at $10 billion.

He said the government plans to convert 40 percent of Iraq’s crude exports into refined, high-value products by 2030.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

