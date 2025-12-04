Muscat – Abraj Energy Services, Oman’s leading oil and gas field services provider, has been awarded four contracts worth a total of RO108mn by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to supply drilling rig services in Block 6.

The contracts cover the provision of four land drilling rigs for a period of six years, according to a disclosure submitted by Abraj to the Muscat Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Block 6, operated by PDO, is the sultanate’s largest energy concession and one of its most strategic hydrocarbon assets.

Two rigs are scheduled to begin operations in the first quarter of 2026, with the remaining two set to start in the second quarter of the same year, the company said.

Abraj noted that one of the rigs will be a new addition to its fleet, while the other three will be sourced from its existing assets. ‘The total expected contract value is RO108mn over six years,’ the company said.

Shares of Abraj Energy Services climbed 1.56% on Wednesday at the Muscat Stock Exchange.

In July, Abraj announced the signing of major contracts with PDO to provide six state-of-the-art land drilling rigs for operations in Block 6. These rigs are expected to commence operations in phases from the fourth quarter of 2026.

The new agreements mark a significant expansion of Abraj’s long-standing partnership with PDO and underscore the company’s strong track record in delivering safe, efficient and high-quality drilling solutions.

Abraj is also accelerating its regional growth. In May, the company signed a contract with BP Oman to supply a drilling rig for Block 61. Earlier, it secured a new contract with ARA Petroleum for operations in Block 44, and it has also signed an agreement to deliver a third 3,000 HP rig for the WJO field in Kuwait, further strengthening its presence in key upstream projects across the region.

In its Q3 2025 financial report, Abraj stated that all six new PDO rigs and the additional 3,000 HP rig for the WJO project are progressing on schedule, while Abraj rig 305 has completed CAT-IV and has been successfully mobilised to the BP field.

