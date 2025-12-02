BAGHDAD - Operations restarted at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, with the transmission of gas to power stations starting at 2:00 a.m. Sunday (2300 GMT Saturday), the Kurdish regional government's electricity ministry announced, days after a drone attack halted production and led to extensive power cuts.

The Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdistan region, provides supplies for regional power generation.

On Thursday, joint field operator Dana Gas said a rocket hit a storage tank at the gas field, leading to a shutdown in production and extensive power cuts. There was no immediate claim of responsibility and authorities have not said who was behind the attack.

The attack was the most significant since a series of drone attacks in July hit oilfields and cut production from the region by around 150,000 barrels per day.

The Kurdistan Regional Government exercises autonomy in northern Iraq, where U.S. companies have significant investments in energy.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Menna Alaa El-Din and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing by William Mallard)