Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has detailed new development targets for the West Qurna-1 field with a long-term plan goal of raising output capacity to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), a report by Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.

West Qurna-1 comprises several reservoirs, led by the Mishrif, which accounts for around 95 percent of current output, alongside the Zubair and Yamama reservoirs.

The report quoted Arab Abdul Khaliq, Reservoir Department Manager at the West Qurna-1 Operating Directorate, as saying that the Yamama reservoir is still under development, with proposals seeking to raise its output to 400,000 bpd alongside production from the Mishrif reservoir. Mishrif lies at depths of 2,200–2,600 metres, while Yamama extends to around 4,000 metres.

Most of the crude at West Qurna-1 is classified as medium oil, while Yamama yields lighter grades, Abdul Khaliq said.

The director added that reservoirs that have been discovered but remain undeveloped will require geological and reservoir modelling before production can begin. He said about seven wells have already been drilled and tested in the Yamama reservoir.

(Writing by Majda Mushen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.