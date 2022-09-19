Iraq is planning to accelerate the development and production operations at the Eridu oilfield, located within Block 10, said Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail.

The ministry is awaiting the cabinet’s approval on the joint development program with Russia’s Lukoil, he said in a statement to the state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Block 10, with an area of 5.8 thousand square kilometres, is located in the southern part of Iraq, 150 kilometres west of the town of Basra and 120 kilometres away from the West Qurna-2 field, according to Lukoil’s website.

He expressed hope to begin production in the coming period during a meeting with Stepan Gorj Lukoil Vice President for Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

The statement said that the minister stressed developing the West Qurna 2 oilfield amid expediting the expansion of investment for associated gas from the oilfield.

Lukoil discovered the Eridu field in 2016.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)