Iraq is considering using its large Faw Port currently under construction near the Southern Basra city for transporting gas to Turkey and Europe, an Iraqi official has said.

Qatar and other gas producers in the region could use the multi-billion- dollar port to ship LNG after the project is completed in 2025, said Zahra Al-Bajari, head of the Parliament’s Transport and Communication Committee.

She was quoted by Iraqi media on Wednesday as saying that a consultancy firm has been appointed to study the gas transport project through Faw and the planned 1,200-km rail line that will link the port with Turkey in the North.

Dubbed the ‘Development Road’ the project could cost nearly $17 billion and will comprise a parallel motorway that will traverse most of Iraq.

“A consultancy firm is currently conducting a feasibility study on all possible projects that will be associated with the Development Road…gas transport is among them,” Bajari said, quoted by Aliqtisad News network and other Iraqi publications.

She added that the “Development Road” project also includes the construction of residential cities, industrial zones and other facilities in 10 Iraqi governorates through which the rail and motorway would pass.

