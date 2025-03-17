Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company (HEISCO) said on Monday it has signed a contract for civil and mechanical work at Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil facilities in Eastern Saudi Arabia.

HEISCO said in a statement on Kuwaiti bourse that the deal has a value of 257.5 million Saudi riyals ($69 million) and was signed with the Engineering for the Petroleum & Process Industries Company (Saudi branch), the main contractor of the project to “debottleneck production facilities” in Abqaiq.

The Company will execute “civil and mechanical package –non early scope” at Abqaiq facilities, HEISCO said, adding that the project would be completed within 865 days.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

