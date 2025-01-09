Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Heisco) said on Thursday that it had submitted the lowest bid for a contract to provide services for oil production facilities in North Kuwait.

Heisco said in Kuwait bourse statement that the contract for the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company has a value of around 13.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($45 million).

The 60-month contract includes “provision of repair and revamping services for production facilities in North Kuwait area,” the firm said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

