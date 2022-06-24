BERLIN: Germany is heading for a gas shortage if Russian gas supplies remain as low as they are now, and certain industries would have to be shut down if there is not enough come winter, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Der Spiegel magazine.

Habeck held out the prospect of further relief for companies and people affected by the lack of gas but warned that it would not be possible to absorb all the effects, reported Der Spiegel on Friday. (Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Christopher Cushing)