Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR has reached a new milestone in gas exports by selling significant volumes of gas to Southern and Central Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

From January 2026, Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to buyers in Austria and Germany through Italy.

This expansion increases the number of countries importing Azerbaijani gas to 16.

