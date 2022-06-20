Four Western companies are competing for a contract involving large project management services for the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

KOC, which is in charge of Kuwait’s upstream oil operations, has shortlisted the four firms bidding for the contract for “engineering designs and large project management”, the Arabic language Alanba said, quoting KOC sources.

The companies bidding for the 3-5 year contract include KBR of the US, which submitted a bid with a value of 88.4 million Kuwaiti dinars ($292 million) and the UK’s Wood Group with a bid value of 83.46 million dinars ($275.5 million).

They also include Australia’s Worley Company which submitted a bid with a value of 81.3 million dinars ($268.3 million) and France’s Technip Company.

The report did not mention the value of Technip’s bid but said it offered the fourth lowest value among the bidding firms.

“KOC has just set a period of 3 weeks to decide on awarding the contract to the winning bidder…this contract is designed to help KOC in preparing designs and oversee large projects is undertakes,” the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)