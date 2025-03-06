BP announced on Thursday the successful completion of drilling operations at the El Fayoum-5 gas discovery well in the North Alexandria Offshore Concession, marking the final well in its four-slot drilling campaign in the West Nile Delta (WND).

The well was spudded on 14 February 2025. Plans are underway to tie back the discovery to the existing onshore Giza/Fayoum infrastructure as part of the West Nile Delta project.

This marks BP’s second consecutive gas discovery in recent months, following the successful El King-2 well in the North King Mariout Offshore Concession, and Raven second phase start=up

The WND Gas Development consists of a series of gas condensate fields located offshore Egypt, within the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean Deepwater concessions.

The Raven field, the final phase of the WND project, has been in production since early 2021. Its initial phase included the development of eight subsea wells, located up to 65 km offshore, at water depths ranging from 550 to 700 metres.

BP, the project operator, holds an 82.75 percent stake, while Harbour Energy owns the remaining 17.25 percent.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.