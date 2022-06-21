Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi received, Monday, Chairperson and CEO of Chevron Corporation, Michael Wirth, in Cairo.

Tarek El-Molla, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and a number of senior officials of the company attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the president affirmed the state’s full support for the activities of Chevron in Egypt, especially in the field of research, exploration, and production, due to the company’s long experience in the oil and gas industry.

Al-Sisi said that the agreement signed between the Egyptian government and the American firm supports the petroleum sector in Egypt in a pivotal way and contributes to maximizing the state’s benefit from its resources.

For his part, Wirth expressed his pride in the company’s activity and presence in Egypt, which extends over decades, stressing the company’s keenness to develop a strategic partnership with the country, in light of what Egypt has achieved in terms of economic growth.

He also praised the tangible development boom that the country is witnessing, as well as in the level of the state’s infrastructure in general and the oil and gas sector in particular, in addition to the ongoing regional cooperation projects to transport and liquefy natural gas, whose importance is growing in light of the current global energy crisis.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

