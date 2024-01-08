Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, signed a concession agreement with CC Energy Development (CCED) for the exploration and production of oil and gas in Blocks 38 and 74 in Dhofar Governorate.

As part of the agreement, CCED will conduct geological and geophysical studies as well as seismic surveys necessary to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the two concessions. Block 38, covering an area of 17,425 square kilometers, is located in the southwestern part of Dhofar Governorate, while Block 74 covers an area of 3,064 sq km and is located in the southeastern part of governorate.

Al Aufi stated: “This agreement reflects the commitment of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals to expand the exploration and drilling operations for oil and gas resources in the Sultanate of Oman, and the confidence that Oman enjoys from local and international investors. It will also contribute to enhancing the productive capacity of the sector.”

“By signing this agreement, we look forward to strengthening existing partnerships and building new ones in this sector, achieving the maximum benefit from oil and gas resources, and using modern and sustainable technologies in exploration and prospecting operations.”

Marwan Shafiq Salloum, CEO of CC Energy Development, added: “We are proud of our partnership extending for more than 15 years with the Ministry, which has resulted in our investments in Blocks 3 and 4. We are pleased to consolidate this cooperation and sign two agreements for concession areas 38 and 74. We look forward to enhancing our investments in Sultanate of Oman in the coming years.”

He added: "We are optimistic about oil and gas exploration work in the two regions, and we will employ all our knowledge, experience, and technology, as we hope to discover commercial quantities, which will raise the ceiling of production in the Sultanate of Oman, adding this to the success the company has achieved in concession areas 3 and 4."

