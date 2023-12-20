ADNOC announced on Wednesday the signing of a 15-year Heads of Agreement (LNG agreement) with ENN LNG (Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co. (ENN Natural Gas), for the delivery of at least 1 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The LNG will primarily be sourced from ADNOC’s low-carbon Ruwais LNG project, currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, ADNOC said in a press statement.

The deliveries are expected to start in 2028, upon commencement of the facility’s commercial operations.

The LNG agreement is contingent upon a final investment decision (FID) on the project, including regulatory approvals, and the negotiation of a definitive Sale and Purchase Agreement between the two companies.

Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Senior Vice President, Marketing, said the landmark agreement creates new opportunities for value-creation across the the company’s the gas value chain.

“We are making excellent progress in delivering this strategic project as we grow our portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to enable the energy transition and we will continue to support our customers and partners on this journey,” he said.

The Ruwais LNG project is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, supporting ADNOC’s accelerated Net Zero by 2045 ambition.

When completed, the project, which consists of two 4.8 mmtpa LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6 mmtpa, will more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

