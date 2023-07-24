Muscat – The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) reported 11% rise in revenue from the mineral sector in 2022 as compared to the figures of the previous year.

The total sale value of mineral ores – both metallic and non-metallic – reached almost RO98mn, the ministry informed.

The production of mineral ores tallied around 63mn tonnes, while local market sales of building materials amounted to 16mn tonnes keeping pace with the local demand in 2022.

These achievements were disclosed during the Energy and Minerals Forum organised by the ministry at the Millennium Resort Salalah in the Dhofar governorate on Sunday.

The event, under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, primarily focused on the minerals and the hydrogen sector within Oman, and specifically within the Dhofar governorate.

In his address, H E Mohsin bin Hamad al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, highlighted the forum’s objective.

“Our goal is to introduce attendees to key projects supervised by the ministry and our preparations for the fall season of 2023. This forum forms part of a larger scheme to develop the sector and attract investment,” H E Hadhrami said.

He further outlined the ministry’s efforts to accelerate procedures for regulating the hydrogen sector, establish legal frameworks for its growth, and allocate suitable production sites. This initiative, aimed at broadening energy sources, reducing carbon emissions, and promoting economic growth, is a significant stride towards achieving carbon neutrality, thereby balancing sustainable development and climate change repercussions.

The forum featured a presentation on mining in Oman, detailing the historical and geographical aspects of minerals, the geology of Oman, and its principal minerals. The ministry’s strategy to encourage local and foreign investment in the mineral sector was also discussed.

Other topics covered included new investment mechanisms in the sector, focusing on concession areas and public sites for sustainable development, and an overview of the renewable energy and hydrogen sector’s role in achieving economic diversification.

The OQ Group presented its plan for the Dhofar Autumn Season 2023. This included plans for the production, processing, and transportation of expected petroleum products.

