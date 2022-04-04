(TAP) - The production of commercial phosphate of the Gafsa Phosphate Company reached, in the first quarter of 2022, about 1.130 million tonnes, said the Central Director of Production of the Company.

A production increase of nearly 750 thousand tonnes compared to the same period of 2021, despite the stoppage of the company's production line in Redayef for about one and a half months and the disruption of the pace of production in Om Larayes since the beginning of the current year, he said on Sunday in a statement to TAP.

According to him, the volume of phosphate production for the first quarter of 2022 remains "globally correct" despite the forecasts which were counting on higher production.

The company had forecast production of more than 27 % for the first quarter of 2022, he explained.

Commercial phosphate production in the first quarter of 2022 was produced at the Metlaoui, Mdhilla and Kef Eddour sites.

