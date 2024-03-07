Algeria will soon launch a project to develop a key phosphates mine to boost the country’s production of this substance to 10 million tonnes per year, the head of the state oil operator Sonatrach Company has said.

Rashid Hachichi said a feasibility study is under way for the development of the mine in the Northeastern Tebessa province.

“We have nearly completed that study and work on the project will commence soon,” Hachichi said, quoted by Elkhabar and other newspapers on Thursday.

He said the mine, discovered in 1976, contains phosphates reserves of more than 2.8 billion tonnes.

