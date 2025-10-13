Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company has launched commercial production at its Al Yamamah Wind Energy Systems Factory in Yanbu Industrial City, Saudi Arabia.

The project, supervised and supported by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Energy, represents a significant step towards supporting the national transition to clean energy and contributes to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, reported SPA.

The factory is one of the advanced facilities specialising in steel tower manufacturing.

It boasts an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes of high-quality steel towers, engineered with heights exceeding 130 metres and diameters up to 6 metres—making them ideal for supporting the latest wind turbines.

Managed by a specialised team, the facility provides an innovative work environment and is set to become an advanced centre for the renewable energy industry, serving both local and international markets.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

