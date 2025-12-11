International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Director-General Francesco La Camera today received the credentials of Saudi Arabia permanent representative to IRENA Abdullah Al-Shehri during a formal ceremony held at IRENA's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Since joining IRENA, the Kingdom has played an active role in supporting the agency’s work and programmes.

Through its close cooperation with the secretariat and continuous participation in IRENA's initiatives and activities, Saudi Arabia has contributed to global efforts to advance renewable energy, supported the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, strengthened international partnerships, and shared the Kingdom's expertise and accomplishments in the vital sector.

The permanent representative of the Kingdom to the agency is responsible for representing the Kingdom in all the agency’s activities and programmes.

These include participation in technical and official meetings, contributing to the formulation of international initiatives and programs related to renewable energy, and coordinating with the agency's secretariat and relevant national entities.

