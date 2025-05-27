UK-based global consulting and engineering company Wood has secured a contract from TA’ZIZ, a joint venture between ADNOC and sovereign fund ADQ, to provide project management consultancy (PMC) for the UAE’s first methanol production facility.

Nearly 40 project management consultants, supported by experts at the company’s regional energy transition hub in the UAE capital, will work with TA’ZIZ’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor to deliver the project located in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, Wood said in a statement on Tuesday.

In February 2023, TA’ZIZ, a joint venture between ADNOC and sovereign fund ADQ, awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth $1.7 billion (6.2 billion UAE dirhams) to South Korean contractor Samsung E&A.

The 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) methanol plant, expected to be completed by 2028, will be powered by clean energy from the grid.

In December 2024, UK-based global consulting and engineering company Wood announced securing a record $920 million of strategic wins across the Middle East.

The contracts span Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Wood recently opened its third office in Sharjah, the LSE-listed company said in a statement.



