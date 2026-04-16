The UAE’s Ministry of Investment has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Jereh Group to develop an integrated clean energy and industrial platform in the country.

The platform will position the UAE as a regional hub for next-generation energy technology and advanced manufacturing.

Jereh Group’s investment plan includes deploying Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology to provide stable, zero-carbon baseload power; establishing an anode material manufacturing facility with a target capacity of 100,000 tonnes per annum and creating lithium battery recycling capabilities.

The platform will be integrated into Jereh Group’s SMR deployment strategy, which will be implemented in phases over the next three to five years.

The anode material manufacturing facility will support the UAE’s ambition to expand advanced manufacturing and strengthen domestic industrial capabilities.

The platform’s clean energy components align with the UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050, which targets a greater share of low-carbon power in the energy mix alongside continued investment in secure, diversified energy infrastructure.

The Investment Ministry will support Jereh Group’s growth in the UAE, in line with its mandate to attract and facilitate investment in high-growth sectors.

Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, said that the UAE–China investment relationship has evolved into a mature, two-way strategic capital corridor over the past four decades.

He added that bilateral trade between the two nations had surpassed $100 billion in 2024. By the end of July 2025, nearly 16,500 Chinese trade licenses were active in the UAE, an increase of over 18 percent year-on-year, covering a wide range of economic and investment activities.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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