Egyptian companies TAQA Volt and Wadi Degla Development have inked a partnership agreement to install 14 EV charging stations across Wadi Degla’s real estate projects.

TAQA Volt, a subsidiary of TAQA Power, the electricity operating arm of utility and energy solutions provider TAQA Arabia, operates more than 100 charging stations across Egypt.

“With 40 percent of customers hesitant to transition to EVs due to the limited number of current charging stations, this initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to expand the EV charging infrastructure in response to the escalating demand, thereby supporting Egypt's 2030 sustainability vision," said Samy Abdel Kader, Managing Director of TAQA Power.

"Adding EV charging stations is a pivotal aspect of our sustainable development strategy, aligning with customer preferences for eco-friendly living solutions. This not only strengthens our commitment to sustainability but also positions our developments as contemporary and responsive to market trends,” added Raymond Ahdy, CEO of Wadi Degla Developments.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

