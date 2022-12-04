Saudi-listed Advanced Petrochemical Company’s subsidiary, Advanced Global Investment Company, has received approval from the Ministry of Energy to construct, own and operate pipelines for propane gas transport in Jubail Second Industrial City (Jubail - 2), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The approval is valid for 25 years from the date of publication of the ministerial resolution in the official gazette, which was published in Umm Al-Qura newspaper, the statement said.



The move is part of the ministry’s drive to support and enhance the local content in alignment with Vision 2030 goals.



(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)